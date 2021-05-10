Wildan Wari 🐊
Vektora

D'task - Team Task Management

Wildan Wari 🐊
Vektora
Wildan Wari 🐊 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
D'task - Team Task Management gradient card mobile dashboard dashboad dark management app management manage task list tasks task
D'task - Team Task Management gradient card mobile dashboard dashboad dark management app management manage task list tasks task
D'task - Team Task Management gradient card mobile dashboard dashboad dark management app management manage task list tasks task
Download color palette
  1. Dtask #1.png
  2. Dtask #3.png
  3. Dtask #2.png

Hello There 😍

Is time management not your strong suit? Want to strengthen the relationship with your working calendar?

No problem. Our app concept will open your inner planning potential. Track your tasks, execute projects, communicate with your team and deliver results on time

Hope you like it❤️ Cheers for checking out.

We are available for new projects
📭 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Solving Problems with Unique and Creative Design
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like