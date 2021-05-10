Shozab

Billissimo Organica

Shozab
Shozab
  • Save
Billissimo Organica packing design packaging beauty product brand branding
Download color palette

It was a beauty product, they produce masks and serums. The overall feel that I tried to create here is premium and expensive while trying to Keep design rhythm in check

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Shozab
Shozab

More by Shozab

View profile
    • Like