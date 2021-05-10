Ryan Kerbs

Kids Science Adventurer Camporee Banner

Ryan Kerbs
Ryan Kerbs
  • Save
Kids Science Adventurer Camporee Banner childrens illustration children illustration design background background design tradeshow banner design banner adventurer kids illustration kids
Download color palette

This large, 20' x 13' background was used on stage during a children's Adventurer camporee. The theme was science and discovery, so I put together illustrations of a diverse group of children doing science in a classroom and the design was a hit!

Ryan Kerbs
Ryan Kerbs

More by Ryan Kerbs

View profile
    • Like