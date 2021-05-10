Thayla Callegaro

Redesign e-commerce Kabum!

Redesign e-commerce Kabum! web ux uxuidesign uxui design ui design ux design tecnologia ecommerce design ecommerce wireframe
Study project made with Kabum e-commerce!
The aim was to bring a more modern and youthful layout to the site.

Projeto de estudo feito com o e-commerce da Kabum!
O intuito era trazer um leiaute mais moderno e jovem para o site.

