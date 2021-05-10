Heather Taylor

Color Palette Exploration

Color Palette Exploration wcag accessibility webdesign figma color palette
An exploration of colors and typography with a focus on creating an accessible color palette that meets WCAG 2.1 AA color contrast requirements.

Posted on May 10, 2021
UI Designer & Developer

