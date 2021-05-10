Aakif Iqbal

Savvy App (Freelancing platform) 📱

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal
  • Save
Savvy App (Freelancing platform) 📱 minimalist newtrends uiuxdesign appdesigner app design uiuxdesigner minimal design concept uidesign uitrend inspiration uiux
Download color palette

Hello Everyone ✋✋

Take a look at a new design for Savvy App (Freelancing platform). I tried to make a web that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope you enjoyed it and I'd love to hear your feedback in the comments section below.
Don't forget to Like it :)❤

Thanks !!
.
.
Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/aakif.dev
.
.
Have a project idea?
I am available for new projects
Contact: aakif.bhatti157@gmail.com

Aakif Iqbal
Aakif Iqbal

More by Aakif Iqbal

View profile
    • Like