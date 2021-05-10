Sarah Ficarro

36 Days of Type 5

Sarah Ficarro
Sarah Ficarro
  • Save
36 Days of Type 5 vector lettering handlettering 36 days of type 36daysoftype illustrator blue illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This is my 5. I am participating in 36 Days of Type 2021!

Sarah Ficarro
Sarah Ficarro

More by Sarah Ficarro

View profile
    • Like