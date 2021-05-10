Aurelie Maron

Fur – 36 Days of Type 2021

This is my entry for day 6 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter F stands for Fur 💗🌙✨

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

