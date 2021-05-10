Aurelie Maron

Rust – 36 Days of Type 2021

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron
  • Save
Rust – 36 Days of Type 2021 typography design typography art procreate typography hand lettering hand lettering art procreate tutorial procreate texture procreate brushes 3d lettering 3d letters 3d art 3d effect retro lettering procreateapp type procreate custom type hand drawn lettering typography
Download color palette

This is my entry for day 18 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter R stands for Rust.

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

Aurelie Maron
Aurelie Maron

More by Aurelie Maron

View profile
    • Like