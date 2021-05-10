Stevin Masuda

Finding Peace - Webflow Side project

Stevin Masuda
Stevin Masuda
  • Save
Finding Peace - Webflow Side project website concept mental health awareness mental health meditation web ux ui webflow
Download color palette

Also working on a side project in Webflow
talking about my exploration with finding peace and how I was able to overcome most if not all my panic attacks from last year. Its still in its early stages, but we'll see where this goes

Stevin Masuda
Stevin Masuda

More by Stevin Masuda

View profile
    • Like