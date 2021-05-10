Aurelie Maron

Paper – 36 Days of Type 2021

36 days of type 2021 lettering procreate paper texture custom type hand drawn typography
This is my entry for day 16 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter P stands for Paper 📃

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

