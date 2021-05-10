Valeria Morales

Is This Love

Is This Love illustrator digital illustration bob marley digital typography vector music minimal illustration graphic design design
An illustration I made for @historias.playlist's (on Instagram) weekly challenge based on song that reminded me of summer love. I chose the song "Is This Love" by Bob Marley and the Wailers.

