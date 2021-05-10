Nate Barron

Clover Love

Clover Love
A few days ago I was stretching after I finished up running, and a couple was sitting a few benches from me. The woman gets up, picks a clover from the grass and as she's walking back to her guy she says, "This clover is for you my lover."
He responds with "My love thank you." I thought it was a cute gesture between them. So to the couple at the park, I dunno who you are lol but this one is for you!

