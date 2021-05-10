Valeria Morales

everything i wanted

An illustration I made for @historias.playlist's (on Instagram) weekly challenge based on a Grammy nominated song. I chose the song "everything i wanted" by Billie Eilish.

Posted on May 10, 2021
