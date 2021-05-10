kamalesh kattamuri

Career guidance app

kamalesh kattamuri
kamalesh kattamuri
  • Save
Career guidance app mobile ui figma black theme figmadesign ux product design app ui typography design
Download color palette

An e-learning app which helps students to explore various career options available and interact with the industry experts and have hands-on sessions

UX documentation - https://www.notion.so/Jugaad-a-thon-2-0-3cd84e3a45cb4361980ee5aecf580d28

kamalesh kattamuri
kamalesh kattamuri

More by kamalesh kattamuri

View profile
    • Like