FLOWERY CAFE | Logo & Identity

FLOWERY CAFE | Logo & Identity minimal icon illustrator vector adobe typography branding design logo illustration branding
  1. Flowery  BrandGuidelines-09.png
  2. Flowery  BrandGuidelines-10.png
  3. Flowery  BrandGuidelines-11.png
  4. Flowery  BrandGuidelines-12.png
  5. Flowery  BrandGuidelines-13.png

The flowery cafe is open in town! We are excited to introduce our place. If you crave great coffee, you’ll love knowing that we provide a real alternative to chains with handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, a full dessert bar

