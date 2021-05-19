3 Ways to Gift 🎁 Blog Design for Tech Startup

Trending designs to inspire you
Company blogs need engaging graphics.
Animation derived from a design I created for tech-startup Caboodle's blog titled "3 Inexpensive Ways to Gift Give This Holiday Season."
The Caboodle app is a fast, fun, and free way of getting rid of stuff you don't want anymore and finding new things you'll love.
See the blog post here.
