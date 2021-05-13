How to Play Caboodle 📲 Marketing Collateral for App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Engage potential app users with eye-catching graphics on your blog.
Pittsburgh startup, Caboodle, needed engaging marketing collateral for a series of blog and social media promotions.
I created this design to accompany a blog showing users how to use their app.
Decided to animate it in After Effects for fun (:
See the blog post here.
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
Follow me for more marketing designs.