How to Play Caboodle 📲 Marketing Collateral for App

Engage potential app users with eye-catching graphics on your blog.

Pittsburgh startup, Caboodle, needed engaging marketing collateral for a series of blog and social media promotions.

I created this design to accompany a blog showing users how to use their app.

Decided to animate it in After Effects for fun (:

See the blog post here.
