Remembering past times

I joined a collaboration about drawing our favorites Vocaloids and I was lucky because Gakupo wasn't taken :D
He's been one of my husbandos since 2016, I think... Idk why, I really love that robotic voice of him and his weird personality.
Did I express my love properly in this illustration?