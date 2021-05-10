Agustin R. Michel

Santuario: Calisthenics

Santuario: Calisthenics logo design energy strength sports healthy sanctuary gymnastics calisthenics fit fitness health gym typography branding logo brand mexico design
Working on some new logo-marks for Santuario Calisthenics.

I really liked this concept, which is like a churh-like structure + some gym bars.

