Metal – 36 Days of Type 2021

Metal – 36 Days of Type 2021 procreate art typography design typography art procreate typography texture brushes 36 days of type lettering 36 days of type 2021 36 days of type procreate tutorial procreate brushes lettering artist hand lettering type procreate hand drawn illustration custom type procreate texture lettering typography
This is my entry for day 13 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter M stands for Metal! I looooove this metallic effect, it looks so retro and chill 💗✨

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

✨ Enroll in 3D Letters Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/3DLettersMasterclass

✨ Enroll in Retro Sign Masterclass here: https://bit.ly/RetroSignMasterclass

