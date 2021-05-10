Raisa Abramova

Baguette Font

A great variable font with fun ligatures. Symbols are stretched vertically like a baguette. It is perfect for eye-catching signs, posters, headers, product packaging, book cover, logotype, apparel design and etc.

Display font
Extended latin & cyrillic
599 glifs
*.otf

https://yellowimages.com/stock/baguette-font-83085

Posted on May 10, 2021
