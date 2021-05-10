Syed Khawer

Footbal Around Me

Footbal Around Me visual design graphic design brand design landing page website design ux ui design
Design an integrated portal finding football matches nearby showing proficiency in visualizing on
multiple media devices looks simple, clean and better UX and UI using professional design methods and strategies.

UI / UX Designer • Art Director
