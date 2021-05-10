Aurelie Maron

Chrome – 36 Days of Type 2021

Chrome – 36 Days of Type 2021 procreate art paperlike 36 days of type 36daysoftype 36 days of type lettering 36 days of type 2021 procreate brushes lettering artist lettering challenge hand lettering art hand lettering design procreate hand drawn custom type lettering typography
This is my entry for day 3 of the 36 Days of Type challenge 2021! The letter C stands for Chrome.

This year I am experimenting with unusual letterforms and new textures. I made all of my letters using my custom Procreate brushes, which you get for free when you enroll in my online courses!

