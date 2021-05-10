Feng Shui - Typography

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Feng Shui (风水) in mandarin translates to “wind” and “water”. Which is a concept for “cultivating the mindfulness of your environment”. Clarity of the environment influences the clarity of the mind. So take this time to pause and pay attention to the details of your surroundings. 🏡✨ #APAHM
Visit: @HILO.days on Instagram for more illustrations