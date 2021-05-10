Kelly Jiang

Feng Shui - Typography

Feng Shui - Typography
Feng Shui (风水) in mandarin translates to “wind” and “water”. Which is a concept for “cultivating the mindfulness of your environment”. Clarity of the environment influences the clarity of the mind. So take this time to pause and pay attention to the details of your surroundings. 🏡✨ #APAHM
