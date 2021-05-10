🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Mexican City is a slab serif font with western feel.
With its neat and beautiful arrangement of letters, this typeface will look outstanding in both formal and non-formal designs.
Perfect for headlines or logos, jacket, Porter finds its inspiration in the style of mid-19th century typefaces using generous slab serifs and a hard-working appearance.
Full Version Download Here :
https://typefactory.co/product/mexican-city-a-slab-serif-display-font/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mexican-city/ref/501262/