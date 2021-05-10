AOP Awards Website

Scott Bennett

The task was to create a focused website for the Association of Photographers (AOP) Awards that could be used as a “shop window” for the awards and for the main website that the Association has. By keeping the design clean it allows the images to be the main focus. The occasional truncated image ties back to the AOP logo.

https://www.aopawards.com

Via NOSY
https://nosy.marketing

Posted on May 10, 2021
