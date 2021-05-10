🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
ETERNALS CG CALLIGRAPHY
POSTER
Three-dimensional typography adds a realistic effect to type.
It makes typography on a screen or printed element “lift” off the canvas for a look that’s almost like a sign. Personally, I find subtle 3D effects to be the most appealing. I like the gentle separation of the typeface from the background canvas.