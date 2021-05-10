meed belcaid

ETERNALS​​​​​​​ CG CALLIGRAPHY

meed belcaid
meed belcaid
  • Save
ETERNALS​​​​​​​ CG CALLIGRAPHY cgi graffiti typography design cinema4d 3d art
Download color palette

Three-dimensional typography adds a realistic effect to type.
It makes typography on a screen or printed element “lift” off the canvas for a look that’s almost like a sign. Personally, I find subtle 3D effects to be the most appealing. I like the gentle separation of the typeface from the background canvas.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
meed belcaid
meed belcaid

More by meed belcaid

View profile
    • Like