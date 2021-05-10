Theresa Grieben

Roman Empire Map Illustration for BBC World Histories Magazine

For Issue IX of BBC World Histories magazine I have illustrated a map of the Mediterranean Sea during the Roman Empire / Antiquity. The map follows the travel route of Roman writer Pliny the Younger, who set out to the Eastern corners of the Roman Empire, Bithynia-Pontus (modern day Turkey) in 111 AD.

