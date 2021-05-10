🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
King Malik is an interesting display font inspired by the style and feel of the Turkish font.
This font is suitable for branding logos, Turkish themes, and any other projects you can think of.
Full Version Download Here :
https://typefactory.co/product/king-malik-turkish-font/
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/king-malik/ref/501262/