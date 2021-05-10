TypeFactory Co

King Malik - Turkish Font

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co
  • Save
King Malik - Turkish Font display sign modern letters islamic islam illustration element desert decorative calligraphy calligraphic beautiful artistic arabic arabian night arabian arabesque arab abstract
Download color palette

King Malik is an interesting display font inspired by the style and feel of the Turkish font.
This font is suitable for branding logos, Turkish themes, and any other projects you can think of.

Full Version Download Here :

https://typefactory.co/product/king-malik-turkish-font/

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/king-malik/ref/501262/

TypeFactory Co
TypeFactory Co

More by TypeFactory Co

View profile
    • Like