Surveyflow - Mobile

Read the first website focused post for full background.

Here are some of the pages from Surveyflow's survey pages, which the customer would access by clicking a review link in the business's purchase confirmation email.

The customer would have the opportunity to:

- Provide general feedback on their experience,

- Provide focussed feedback on the product quality

- share if they would be interested in buying from the company again

- Receive a discount code for completing the survey.

The business would be able to customise the look and feel of the survey, to fit their brand.

Feel free to try out the MVP here!

https://km-surveyy.bubbleapps.io/version-test/

If you have any questions, just reach out!