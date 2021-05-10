Sunmaid Choco

About the Client

Since 1912, Sun-Maid has provided premium quality raisins and dried fruits from the farms of California to people across the world. It’s become one of America’s most iconic brands, thanks to a gold-standard of quality and the instantly recognizable Sun-Maid Girl. Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins combine the finest, most plump and juicy California raisins with the purest, creamiest milk chocolate for a truly extraordinary experience.

The Opportunity

Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins wanted a modern, mobile-optimized site that more clearly communicated “the magic of chocolate” while staying connected to the original Sun-Maid brand. The new site needed to act as a launchpad for the brand’s expanded product portfolio—featuring three new flavors including Chocolate ‘N Peanut Butter, Cocoa Dusted and Almond Crunch. It was important to showcase the brand’s new packaging and size options while providing an easy way to find ingredients, nutritional facts and more.

What I Did:

Following Sun-Maid’s new branding guidelines, eDesign created a chocolate wonderland of mouthwatering imagery that showcased the simplicity of real ingredients likes grapes, raisins and chocolate. Putting the new varieties front and center, we encouraged users to explore the brand’s expanded flavor options while generating “appetite appeal” on every page. We also implemented Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager to track performance and engagement.

How It Went

The new Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins site embraces a product-first approach that leverages both brand heritage and growth. The eDesign team created a mobile-friendly and responsive website that makes it easy to find Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins products, nutritional facts, sizes, and ingredients across all platforms. With an agreement in place to add Where-to-Buy functionality as well as provide ongoing site maintenance and support, eDesign expects Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins to double their site engagement within the first 12 months of launch.