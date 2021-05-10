Product Overview:

CoachMe is a platform that helps athletes from across the globe connect with coaches. It makes it easy for them to get coaching through the app and allows coaches to give instant feedback a well as sell their courses.

Challenge:

The main challenge was to make it possible for coaches to give physical training online in the most effective way.

Solution:

I designed a real-time feedback option given by interactive drawing over video, after which the coach can provide feedback on what's wrong and how to improve.

Services:

• Art direction

• User interface design

• User experience design

• Motion graphics

Deliverables:

• Mobile interface design

• Web landing page design

• Responsive HTML landing page

• Animated promo video