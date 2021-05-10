Syed Khawer

Product Overview:
CoachMe is a platform that helps athletes from across the globe connect with coaches. It makes it easy for them to get coaching through the app and allows coaches to give instant feedback a well as sell their courses.

Challenge:
The main challenge was to make it possible for coaches to give physical training online in the most effective way.

Solution:
I designed a real-time feedback option given by interactive drawing over video, after which the coach can provide feedback on what's wrong and how to improve.

Services:
• Art direction
• User interface design
• User experience design
• Motion graphics

Deliverables:
• Mobile interface design
• Web landing page design
• Responsive HTML landing page
• Animated promo video

