Surveyflow - Website

From sketches to low fidelity mockups, which became high fidelity mockups, which became a MVP.

I'm Kelsie, and this is my first portfolio piece, where I take an idea and build it from start to launch. This is Surveyflow.

The idea came from looking for simple problems that require a simple solution. I received a customer satisfaction survey from a large company. This company used a third party survey tool, which was not mobile responsive, didn't fit their branding, and was hard to follow.

I started researching competitors, discovered the likes of Typeflow and NetPromoter, and found a niche for solo entrepreneurs and small business that need customer surveys to include in their email campaigns. I consulted with several small business owners I knew, and created a few low fidelity mockups on Figma. This was then built in Figma, and curious to see if I could create a prototype, was soon exported and rebuilt using Bubble.io. This resulted in a solid MVP to show stakeholders.

Feel free to try out the MVP here!
https://km-surveyy.bubbleapps.io/version-test/

Any feedback is welcome! The mobile friendly shots of the survey itself will be shared soon.

Posted on May 10, 2021
