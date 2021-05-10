Dyrdek Machine is a one-of-a-kind venture studio that offers the unique opportunity to create a brand with passionate celebrity serial entrepreneur Rob Dyrdek. Obsessed with building amazing companies, Rob Dyrdek values the fun and excitement of the journey as much as the success and return on his personal capital investment. All ideas that come to Dyrdek Machine enter The Machine Method, a robust assessment and company building system. The company seeks out likeminded Do-Or-Dier® founders with the fortitude, work ethic, grit, determination and unwavering self-belief to turn their passions into reality.

The new Dyrdek Machine website offers a dynamic yet streamlined window into the company, highlighting Rob’s celebrity while still letting the portfolio partners shine. Forefront through an animated scrolling solution that showcases each brand at its best, putting their products front and center. Similarly, I used a scrolling experience to explain what The Machine Method is, drilling down to the nitty gritty details without overwhelming the user.

Rob’s distinct voice and vision comes through on every page of the site via crisp, first-person language and compelling pull-quotes curated by my content creation team.