Wanda Arca

Smart flowerpot - Sunbath

Wanda Arca
Wanda Arca
Hire Me
  • Save
Smart flowerpot - Sunbath animation character illustration sunset vector lottiefiles lottie stroke emoji love face cute pot flowerpot plant green sun sunbath
Download color palette
  1. 02-hombreplanta-sol.mp4
  2. 02-hombreplanta-sol-proceso.mp4
  3. 03-procesos.png

Necesito una maceta que me avise cuando necesite sacarla al sol ✧ ﾟ ･: *
Check my Lottiefiles profile.

Looking for some animations? ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ◕ヽ) Let me know.

02 wink hombreplanta anim
Rebound of
Smart flowerpot - Wink
By Wanda Arca
Wanda Arca
Wanda Arca
Motion Designer, looking for challenging projects ✧ﾟ･: *ヽ(◕ヮ
Hire Me

More by Wanda Arca

View profile
    • Like