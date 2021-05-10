Redux Studio by Ben Teschner

Redux Studio electric eagle branding and identity vintage logo fire skull phoenix frankenstein brand tshirt apparel branding texture typography illustration
Illustration and logo pack, for my new identity @reduxstudio

Redux is a multidisciplinary and adaptable studio, crafting unique creative and building distinctive brands.

Design, Revived!
Redux definition: that has been brought back, revived, restored, etc.

Bringing your business to life. Crafting exciting and unique creative, to energise and revive your brand.

Design Revived. Bringing your brand to life.
