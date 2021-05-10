Kevin Canlas

Stoic 3.0

Kevin Canlas
Kevin Canlas
  • Save
Stoic 3.0 design figmadesign ui minimal figma svelte
Stoic 3.0 design figmadesign ui minimal figma svelte
Stoic 3.0 design figmadesign ui minimal figma svelte
Stoic 3.0 design figmadesign ui minimal figma svelte
Download color palette
  1. Minimal - default.png
  2. Minimal - default2.png
  3. Minimal - default3.png
  4. Minimal - default4.png

Redesigned my Chrome Extension Stoic.
Currently being developed.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Kevin Canlas
Kevin Canlas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kevin Canlas

View profile
    • Like