Zac Brown Band Illustrations

Zac Brown Band Illustrations vintage rustic southern tan design tattoo woodcut illustration stickers music
Last group of illustrations for the Zac Brown Band. These lived as stickers that were sold during the show and the proceeds went to the Camp Southern Ground charity.

Had a lot of fun experimenting with woodcut style illustration.

Posted on May 11, 2021
