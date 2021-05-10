Juslene Lobeu

Daily UI #009 Music Player Design - Challenge #9

Nono desafio Challenge #DailyUI #009

Criar uma interface de um player de música.

Adoraria receber alguns feedbacks para conseguir melhorar as minhas habilidades

