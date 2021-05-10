Enzo Grandio

Kansas City Pioneers

Kansas City Pioneers animal animal logo horse logo horse brand identity branding design brand design logo design flat minimal typography branding logo design
Proposed re-brand for the upcoming esports team, Kansas City Pioneers. Thoughts and feedback are appreciated!

