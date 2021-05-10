Congrats to everyone who participated in the @36daysoftype challenge and to those who were able to make it to the last day today 👏👏 (I was not one of those people 😂) The dedication and talent from this community was just insane to witness and be apart of! Here are all of my letters from the challenge in case you missed em. I think next year I’ll try to stick to a more consistent theme, although I really loved not having much of a plan for this series, it was so different from my typical highly strategically planned out client work! And thank you to everyone who supported and for all the kind and encouraging words, it means so much as always! See you all back here next year 👋

You can check out the whole series on my instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/averyeliasdesign/