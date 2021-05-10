Tareq Touhid

S-Cash Crypto Wallet app UI

S-Cash Crypto Wallet app UI coinbase minimal illustration unique modern branding and identity banking wallet crypto bitcoin design dark clean ui app ux research ui ux dribbble best shot clean branding
Here is my another shot. I designed S-Cash Crypto Wallet app UI. It shows the log in screen, home screen and wallet screen. I've tried to give it a modern & clean look using some decent colors with other elements.

View full project here : www.behance.net/gallery/119116007/S-Cash-Crypo-App-UI-Design

