Hi Dribbblers!
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
Here is my another shot. I designed S-Cash Crypto Wallet app UI. It shows the log in screen, home screen and wallet screen. I've tried to give it a modern & clean look using some decent colors with other elements.
I hope you will like this. Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.
View full project here : www.behance.net/gallery/119116007/S-Cash-Crypo-App-UI-Design