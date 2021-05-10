Erik Eimterbaeumer

Type Studio for Teams

Erik Eimterbaeumer
Erik Eimterbaeumer
  • Save
Type Studio for Teams video editing text based subtitles transcript transcription video editing web ui interface ux
Download color palette

Hey guys, check out Type Studio on Product Hunt:
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/type-studio

Erik Eimterbaeumer
Erik Eimterbaeumer

More by Erik Eimterbaeumer

View profile
    • Like