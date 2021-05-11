Arindam

Card Expand UI Animation

One of my design from the ongoing 100 days motion design challenge I took in order to make myself better at it.

This design is inspired by Cuberto's fluid card animation.

Product Designer focused on AR, SAAS, MOBILE & MOTION.
