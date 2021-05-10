soledad garcia

Being human

Everything can be used as a vehicle to come back into the present moment.
Being aware of your breath, repeating a mantra, staring at a flower.

"If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change"
- Buddhist quote

