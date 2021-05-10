Kodie Beckley

Windward Okanagan Homes - Horizontal Version

Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
  • Save
Windward Okanagan Homes - Horizontal Version developer homes construction builder real estate realestate sailing sail nautical vernon penticton okanagan branding logo kelowna
Download color palette

Windward Homes from Sylvan Lake, Alberta is expanding to the Okanagan! This is the updated horizontal version.

D57d1aad4b8e7eb39ac582cc9d9f355e
Rebound of
Windward Okanagan Homes Logo
By Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley
Kodie Beckley

More by Kodie Beckley

View profile
    • Like