Conze

Conze classy urban warm street gourmet taste pole flag cone waffle food bag packaging logo
Working on this new brand from Canada, based on the concept of serving various food in waffled cones, such as chicken. We're playing with vibes and different brand names at this stage, pretty happy with where the whole thing is going...

Posted on May 10, 2021
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
