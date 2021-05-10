Good for Sale
Ayalena - Calligraphy Font

Ayalena - Calligraphy font

$29
Good for sale
Ayalena - Calligraphy font

Ayalena is a modern calligraphy font. It brings a beautiful and attractive typeface. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for logos, branding, wedding and quotes.

Includes:
– Ayalena (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– Stylistic Set
– Beautiful Ligatures
– Swashes
– Multilingual Support
– PUA Encoded
– Numerals and Punctuation

Feel free to download free personal use font at : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13138/ayalena.html

Commercial use --> https://din-studio.com/product/ayalena/

